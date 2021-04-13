Brokerages Anticipate Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST) to Announce $0.84 Earnings Per Share

Equities research analysts expect that Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST) will post earnings per share (EPS) of $0.84 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have issued estimates for Ross Stores’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.78 to $0.89. Ross Stores reported earnings of ($0.29) per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 389.7%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, May 20th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Ross Stores will report full year earnings of $4.10 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.50 to $4.39. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $5.03 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.53 to $5.56. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Ross Stores.

Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST) last posted its earnings results on Monday, March 1st. The apparel retailer reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.00 by ($0.33). The company had revenue of $4.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.27 billion. Ross Stores had a return on equity of 22.57% and a net margin of 2.39%. The company’s revenue was down 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.28 EPS.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on ROST. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Ross Stores from $125.00 to $128.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 4th. UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of Ross Stores from $125.00 to $120.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Ross Stores from $121.00 to $132.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Ross Stores from $123.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Ross Stores has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $117.05.

In other Ross Stores news, insider Michael K. Kobayashi sold 13,544 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.49, for a total value of $1,672,548.56. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 99,589 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,298,245.61. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CMO Brian R. Morrow sold 1,462 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.28, for a total transaction of $186,083.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 216,822 shares of company stock valued at $25,878,385 in the last 90 days. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ROST. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Ross Stores during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Bainco International Investors bought a new stake in Ross Stores in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Childress Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ross Stores during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ross Stores during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ross Stores in the fourth quarter worth $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.15% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ROST opened at $128.00 on Friday. Ross Stores has a 52-week low of $79.65 and a 52-week high of $128.57. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $120.64 and its 200 day simple moving average is $111.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $45.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 152.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.16 and a beta of 0.95.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 16th were given a dividend of $0.285 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 15th. This represents a $1.14 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.89%. Ross Stores’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.89%.

About Ross Stores

Ross Stores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates off-price retail apparel and home fashion stores under the Ross Dress for Less and dd's DISCOUNTS brands. Its stores primarily offers apparel, accessories, footwear, and home fashions. The company's Ross Dress for Less stores sell its products at department and specialty stores primarily to middle income households; and dd's DISCOUNTS stores sell its products at department and discount stores regular prices to customers from households with moderate income.

