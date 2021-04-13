Brokerages Anticipate MP Materials Corp. (NYSE:MP) to Post $0.08 EPS

Equities analysts expect MP Materials Corp. (NYSE:MP) to report $0.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for MP Materials’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.10 and the lowest is $0.04. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, June 17th.

On average, analysts expect that MP Materials will report full-year earnings of $0.38 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.22 to $0.53. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $0.59 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.43 to $0.88. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow MP Materials.

MP Materials (NYSE:MP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 17th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.15.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $37.00 target price on shares of MP Materials in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Bank of America assumed coverage on MP Materials in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $38.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of MP Materials in a research report on Monday, March 8th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $57.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Cowen initiated coverage on shares of MP Materials in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $50.00 price objective for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $41.40.

In other news, Director Financial Lp Qvt sold 1,598,801 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.77, for a total transaction of $53,991,509.77. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO James H. Litinsky sold 4,603,123 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.78, for a total transaction of $155,493,494.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 6,202,100 shares of company stock worth $209,490,948 in the last quarter.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. JHL Capital Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MP Materials during the 4th quarter worth about $1,529,345,000. Fortress Investment Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of MP Materials during the fourth quarter worth approximately $320,574,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new stake in shares of MP Materials during the fourth quarter worth approximately $69,059,000. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. bought a new position in shares of MP Materials during the fourth quarter worth approximately $48,180,000. Finally, Greenhouse Funds LLLP acquired a new stake in shares of MP Materials during the fourth quarter worth $24,113,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.32% of the company’s stock.

MP opened at $35.15 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $39.73. MP Materials has a fifty-two week low of $9.78 and a fifty-two week high of $51.77.

MP Materials Company Profile

MP Materials Corp. engages in the ownership and operation of integrated rare earth mining and processing facilities. It owns and operates the Mountain Pass facility located in the Western Hemisphere. The company holds the mineral rights to the Mountain Pass mine and surrounding areas, as well as intellectual property rights related to the processing and development of rare earth minerals.

