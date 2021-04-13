Britvic (LON:BVIC) Share Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $804.27

Britvic plc (LON:BVIC)’s share price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 804.27 ($10.51) and traded as high as GBX 868.50 ($11.35). Britvic shares last traded at GBX 867 ($11.33), with a volume of 309,491 shares changing hands.

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 950 ($12.41) target price on shares of Britvic in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 924.44 ($12.08).

The company has a market capitalization of £2.32 billion and a PE ratio of 24.49. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 199.49. The firm has a 50-day moving average of GBX 834.42 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 804.27.

Britvic plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells soft drinks in the United Kingdom, the Republic of Ireland, France, Brazil, and internationally. It also provides fruit juices, syrups, squash, mineral water, liquid concentrates, ready-to-drink nectar drinks, sodas, mixers, and energy and flavored drinks.

