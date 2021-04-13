British American Tobacco p.l.c. (LON:BATS) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

British American Tobacco p.l.c. (LON:BATS) has been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the eleven ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and ten have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is GBX 3,570.67 ($46.65).

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a GBX 4,000 ($52.26) price target on shares of British American Tobacco and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 3,606 ($47.11) price target on shares of British American Tobacco in a research note on Friday, March 26th. Royal Bank of Canada set a GBX 3,200 ($41.81) target price on shares of British American Tobacco and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 3,900 ($50.95) target price on shares of British American Tobacco and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Finally, Barclays dropped their target price on shares of British American Tobacco from GBX 3,800 ($49.65) to GBX 3,300 ($43.11) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 18th.

Get British American Tobacco alerts:

British American Tobacco stock traded up GBX 2.50 ($0.03) during midday trading on Monday, hitting GBX 2,788.50 ($36.43). 2,911,611 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,207,695. British American Tobacco has a 1 year low of GBX 2,422.50 ($31.65) and a 1 year high of GBX 3,308.50 ($43.23). The firm has a market cap of £63.99 billion and a P/E ratio of 10.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 69.84, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.46. The company has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 2,687.58 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 2,706.29.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 19th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 8th will be issued a GBX 53.90 ($0.70) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 8th. British American Tobacco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 0.75%.

In other British American Tobacco news, insider Tadeu Marroco purchased 10,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 2,830 ($36.97) per share, with a total value of £299,980 ($391,925.79). Also, insider Jack Bowles sold 5,673 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 2,776 ($36.27), for a total transaction of £157,482.48 ($205,751.87). Insiders bought a total of 10,617 shares of company stock valued at $30,043,557 over the last ninety days.

British American Tobacco Company Profile

British American Tobacco p.l.c. provides cigarettes and other tobacco products worldwide. It manufactures vapour and tobacco heating products; oral tobacco and nicotine products, such as snus, tobacco-free nicotine pouches, and moist snuff; cigars; and e-cigarettes. The company offers its products under the Dunhill, Kent, Lucky Strike, Pall Mall, Rothmans, Newport, Camel, Natural American Spirit, Vogue, Viceroy, Kool, Peter Stuyvesant, Craven A, Benson and Hedges, 555, Peter Stuyvesant, Double Happiness, Granit, Mocca, and Kodiak brands.

Read More: What is an Initial Coin Offering (ICO)?

Receive News & Ratings for British American Tobacco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for British American Tobacco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.