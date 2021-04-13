Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) Shares Purchased by Highland Private Wealth Management

Highland Private Wealth Management lifted its position in Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) by 17.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 9,286 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,376 shares during the period. Highland Private Wealth Management’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $587,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of BMY. Retirement Group LLC purchased a new stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb in the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Orion Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb in the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Perennial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb in the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Founders Capital Management purchased a new stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb in the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb in the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.41% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Truist raised shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. TheStreet lowered shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, March 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $66.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $74.07.

In other news, CEO Giovanni Caforio sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.20, for a total transaction of $1,555,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 528,980 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $32,902,556. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 0.14% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE BMY opened at $62.69 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $61.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $65.26. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a 12 month low of $54.07 and a 12 month high of $67.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.67 and a quick ratio of 1.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $140.04 billion, a P/E ratio of -569.86, a PEG ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 0.67.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.46 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $11.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.74 billion. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a negative net margin of 0.11% and a positive return on equity of 27.48%. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s revenue for the quarter was up 39.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.22 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 6.35 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 1st will be given a dividend of $0.49 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 31st. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.13%. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.79%.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, and markets biopharmaceutical products worldwide. The company offers products in hematology, oncology, cardiovascular, and immunology therapeutic classes. Its products include Revlimid, an oral immunomodulatory drug for the treatment of multiple myeloma; Opdivo for anti-cancer indications; Eliquis, an oral inhibitor indicated for the reduction in risk of stroke/systemic embolism in NVAF, and for the treatment of DVT/PE; and Orencia for adult patients with active RA and psoriatic arthritis, as well as reducing signs and symptoms in pediatric patients with active polyarticular juvenile idiopathic arthritis.

