BrightView (NYSE:BV) Upgraded to Buy by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of BrightView (NYSE:BV) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $20.00 price objective on the stock.

According to Zacks, “BrightView Holdings, Inc. is a provider of commercial landscaping services primarily in the United States. It provides services from landscape maintenance and enhancements to tree care and landscape development for corporate and commercial properties, HOAs, public parks, hotels and resorts, hospitals and other healthcare facilities, educational institutions, restaurants and retail and golf courses. BrightView Holdings, Inc. is based in PA, United States. “

Shares of BV opened at $18.36 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 1.41. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $17.01 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $15.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.93 billion, a P/E ratio of -45.90 and a beta of 1.42. BrightView has a 52 week low of $9.57 and a 52 week high of $18.37.

BrightView (NYSE:BV) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $554.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $539.13 million. BrightView had a positive return on equity of 5.99% and a negative net margin of 1.77%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.10 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that BrightView will post 0.87 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its stake in shares of BrightView by 36.2% in the 1st quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 10,542 shares of the company’s stock worth $151,000 after buying an additional 2,803 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of BrightView by 25.5% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,659,059 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,312,000 after buying an additional 540,300 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its stake in shares of BrightView by 10.2% in the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 22,613 shares of the company’s stock worth $258,000 after buying an additional 2,101 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of BrightView by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 640,633 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,303,000 after buying an additional 13,635 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its stake in shares of BrightView by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 42,721 shares of the company’s stock worth $487,000 after buying an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. 93.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BrightView Company Profile

BrightView Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides commercial landscaping services in the United States. It operates through two segments, Maintenance Services and Development Services. The Maintenance Services segment delivers a suite of recurring commercial landscaping services, including mowing, gardening, mulching and snow removal, water management, irrigation maintenance, tree care, golf course maintenance, and specialty turf maintenance.

