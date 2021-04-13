Brigham Minerals, Inc. (NYSE:MNRL) to Post Q2 2021 Earnings of $0.23 Per Share, Piper Sandler Forecasts

Brigham Minerals, Inc. (NYSE:MNRL) – Equities research analysts at Piper Sandler lowered their Q2 2021 earnings estimates for shares of Brigham Minerals in a report issued on Wednesday, April 7th. Piper Sandler analyst P. Hammond now anticipates that the company will earn $0.23 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.25. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Brigham Minerals’ Q3 2021 earnings at $0.24 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.25 EPS and Q1 2022 earnings at $0.24 EPS.

Brigham Minerals (NYSE:MNRL) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported ($0.87) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.93). The company had revenue of $23.76 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.15 million. Brigham Minerals had a positive return on equity of 1.70% and a negative net margin of 3.67%.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Brigham Minerals from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Brigham Minerals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 target price on shares of Brigham Minerals in a research note on Sunday, February 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $15.30.

Shares of NYSE MNRL opened at $15.44 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $15.30 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 4.13 and a current ratio of 4.13. Brigham Minerals has a 52-week low of $8.05 and a 52-week high of $17.05. The company has a market capitalization of $875.85 million, a P/E ratio of -772.00 and a beta of 2.45.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. QV Investors Inc. bought a new position in Brigham Minerals in the 4th quarter valued at about $53,000. Walleye Trading LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Brigham Minerals in the fourth quarter worth approximately $111,000. Walleye Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Brigham Minerals in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $112,000. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Brigham Minerals by 11.2% during the fourth quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 12,458 shares of the company’s stock valued at $137,000 after buying an additional 1,254 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in Brigham Minerals during the fourth quarter worth $137,000. 70.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director W Howard Keenan, Jr. sold 30,941 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.41, for a total value of $507,741.81. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director W Howard Keenan, Jr. sold 3,975 shares of Brigham Minerals stock in a transaction on Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.35, for a total transaction of $64,991.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 100,470 shares of company stock valued at $1,573,277. 3.35% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 19th were paid a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 18th. This is an increase from Brigham Minerals’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.74%. Brigham Minerals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 182.46%.

Brigham Minerals Company Profile

Brigham Minerals, Inc owns and operates a portfolio of mineral and royalty interests in the continental United States. The company primarily holds mineral and royalty interests in the Permian Basin in West Texas and New Mexico; the South Central Oklahoma Oil Province and Sooner Trend Anadarko Basin Canadian and Kingfisher Counties plays in the Anadarko Basin of Oklahoma; the Denver-Julesburg Basin in Colorado; and Wyoming and the Williston Basin in North Dakota.

