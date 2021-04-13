Boozt AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:BOZTY) Short Interest Up 366.7% in March

Boozt AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:BOZTY) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,400 shares, an increase of 366.7% from the March 15th total of 300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 5,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Separately, Berenberg Bank restated a “hold” rating on shares of Boozt AB (publ) in a research report on Thursday, February 11th.

OTCMKTS BOZTY traded down $0.97 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $20.83. 2,525 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,330. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $21.34 and a 200-day moving average of $20.01. Boozt AB has a one year low of $3.87 and a one year high of $24.08.

Boozt AB (publ), together with its subsidiaries, sells fashion, apparel, and beauty products online. It operates through three segments: Boozt.com, Booztlet.com, and Other. The company operates Boozt.com, a multi-brand Webstore with approximately 600 brand partners for women, men, kids, sports and athleisure, beauty, and home products.

