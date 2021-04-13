Boosted Finance (BOOST) Price Tops $91.36 on Major Exchanges

Boosted Finance (CURRENCY:BOOST) traded 2.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on April 13th. One Boosted Finance coin can currently be bought for about $91.36 or 0.00144802 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last seven days, Boosted Finance has traded 8.1% lower against the U.S. dollar. Boosted Finance has a market capitalization of $5.47 million and $206,973.00 worth of Boosted Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded up 26.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.75 or 0.00002770 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001585 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41.22 or 0.00065335 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $166.27 or 0.00263526 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.95 or 0.00004681 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $428.60 or 0.00679305 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $62,981.90 or 0.99821713 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $582.41 or 0.00923082 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 14.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.52 or 0.00019847 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Boosted Finance Coin Profile

Boosted Finance’s total supply is 99,118 coins and its circulating supply is 59,853 coins. Boosted Finance’s official message board is github.com/Boosted-Finance . Boosted Finance’s official Twitter account is @BoostedFinance and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Boosted Finance is boosted.finance

Boosted Finance Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Boosted Finance directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Boosted Finance should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Boosted Finance using one of the exchanges listed above.

