BMO Capital Markets Raises Filo Mining (CVE:FIL) Price Target to C$4.00

Filo Mining (CVE:FIL) had its target price hoisted by research analysts at BMO Capital Markets from C$3.25 to C$4.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. BMO Capital Markets’ price objective suggests a potential upside of 17.99% from the company’s current price.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on FIL. National Bank Financial upgraded Filo Mining from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a C$3.50 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 18th. Haywood Securities raised their target price on Filo Mining from C$4.60 to C$6.50 in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Canaccord Genuity lifted their target price on Filo Mining from C$2.50 to C$5.00 in a research report on Monday. Finally, Pi Financial restated a “buy” rating and issued a C$5.75 price target on shares of Filo Mining in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st.

FIL stock traded up C$0.02 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching C$3.39. 143,671 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 151,976. The company has a market cap of C$375.51 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.67. The stock’s 50 day moving average is C$2.77 and its 200 day moving average is C$2.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 9.03 and a quick ratio of 8.96. Filo Mining has a 12-month low of C$1.23 and a 12-month high of C$3.75.

Filo Mining Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in Chile and Argentina. Its flagship property is the Filo del Sol project, a copper, gold, and silver project located along the border of Region III, Chile and San Juan Province, Argentina.

