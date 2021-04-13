BMO Capital Markets Raises Filo Mining (CVE:FIL) Price Target to C$4.00

Posted by on Apr 13th, 2021 // Comments off

Filo Mining (CVE:FIL) had its target price hoisted by research analysts at BMO Capital Markets from C$3.25 to C$4.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. BMO Capital Markets’ price objective suggests a potential upside of 17.99% from the company’s current price.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on FIL. National Bank Financial upgraded Filo Mining from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a C$3.50 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 18th. Haywood Securities raised their target price on Filo Mining from C$4.60 to C$6.50 in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Canaccord Genuity lifted their target price on Filo Mining from C$2.50 to C$5.00 in a research report on Monday. Finally, Pi Financial restated a “buy” rating and issued a C$5.75 price target on shares of Filo Mining in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st.

FIL stock traded up C$0.02 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching C$3.39. 143,671 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 151,976. The company has a market cap of C$375.51 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.67. The stock’s 50 day moving average is C$2.77 and its 200 day moving average is C$2.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 9.03 and a quick ratio of 8.96. Filo Mining has a 12-month low of C$1.23 and a 12-month high of C$3.75.

Filo Mining Company Profile

Filo Mining Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in Chile and Argentina. Its flagship property is the Filo del Sol project, a copper, gold, and silver project located along the border of Region III, Chile and San Juan Province, Argentina.

Read More: What is the Gross Domestic Product (GDP)?

Receive News & Ratings for Filo Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Filo Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.