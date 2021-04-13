Bluzelle Trading Up 2.3% Over Last 7 Days (BLZ)

Bluzelle (CURRENCY:BLZ) traded 0.8% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on April 13th. One Bluzelle coin can now be bought for about $0.51 or 0.00000797 BTC on popular exchanges. Bluzelle has a market cap of $144.73 million and approximately $38.99 million worth of Bluzelle was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Bluzelle has traded 2.3% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 7.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $35.65 or 0.00056127 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $12.55 or 0.00019758 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000353 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001574 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $55.33 or 0.00087116 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $397.23 or 0.00625441 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.50 or 0.00032280 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 7.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.32 or 0.00038286 BTC.

Bluzelle Coin Profile

Bluzelle (CRYPTO:BLZ) is a coin. It was first traded on November 1st, 2017. Bluzelle’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 285,819,773 coins. Bluzelle’s official website is bluzelle.com . The Reddit community for Bluzelle is /r/Bluzelle and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Bluzelle’s official Twitter account is @BluzelleHQ and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Bluzelle is a decentralized, scalable database service that aims to provide an effective data storage solution for the newly emerging blockchain ecosystem. It provides a solution to the scaling problems that developers of decentralized applications (dApps) face while using centralized infrastructure and traditional cloud-based databases. Bluzelle uses reliable ”swarm” technology, in which it stores tiny bits of data in groups of nodes or “swarms” which are distributed across the globe. Since this makes it independent of single data centres, Bluzelle’s scaling ability is limitless. Bluzelle adjusts the number of nodes and their location dynamically, reducing request time and improving overall performance. Bluzelle's swarm technology makes it extremely reliable as it redundantly stores pieces of data across the globe, eliminating a single point of failure. Since there are no data centres, Bluzelle’s resources are provided by network “producers”, who earn funds and pass on the savings to users. “

Bluzelle Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bluzelle directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bluzelle should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Bluzelle using one of the exchanges listed above.

