BLink (BLINK) Trading 9.5% Lower Over Last 7 Days

BLink (CURRENCY:BLINK) traded 12.5% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on April 13th. BLink has a market capitalization of $29.52 million and $11.27 million worth of BLink was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, BLink has traded down 9.5% against the US dollar. One BLink coin can currently be bought for $0.16 or 0.00000253 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $35.21 or 0.00055598 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $12.51 or 0.00019754 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000353 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $55.89 or 0.00088240 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001581 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $396.35 or 0.00625788 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.40 or 0.00032203 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $24.48 or 0.00038648 BTC.

About BLink

BLink (CRYPTO:BLINK) is a coin. BLink’s total supply is 999,999,999 coins and its circulating supply is 184,346,083 coins. The official website for BLink is blink.wink.org . BLink’s official Twitter account is @blockmasonio and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for BLink is winkfoundation.medium.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Blockmason is a world-class developer of blockchain technology, focused on building the foundational base-layer frameworks that support the blockchain revolution. Its first product, the Credit Protocol, is designed to provide a standardized, secure and reliable means for recording and storing mutually-confirmed debt or credit obligations on the blockchain. Lndr, one of the first mobile dApps, leverages the blockchain to allow friends to quickly split bills or record and settle casual debts and IOUs. “

Buying and Selling BLink

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BLink directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BLink should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase BLink using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

