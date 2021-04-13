BlackRock Utilities, Infrastructure & Power Opportunities Trust (NYSE:BUI) to Issue $0.12 Monthly Dividend

BlackRock Utilities, Infrastructure & Power Opportunities Trust (NYSE:BUI) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, April 6th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Thursday, April 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.121 per share by the real estate investment trust on Friday, April 30th. This represents a $1.45 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.69%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 14th.
BlackRock Utilities, Infrastructure & Power Opportunities Trust stock opened at $25.53 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $24.88 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $24.39. BlackRock Utilities, Infrastructure & Power Opportunities Trust has a fifty-two week low of $17.22 and a fifty-two week high of $27.30.
About BlackRock Utilities, Infrastructure & Power Opportunities Trust
