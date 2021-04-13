BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.12 (NYSE:BBN)

BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust (NYSE:BBN) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, April 6th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Thursday, April 15th will be given a dividend of 0.117 per share by the investment management company on Friday, April 30th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.74%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 14th.
BBN stock opened at $24.46 on Tuesday. BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust has a 12 month low of $21.86 and a 12 month high of $27.49. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $24.52 and its 200 day moving average is $25.75.
BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust Company Profile
