BlackRock MuniHoldings California Quality Fund, Inc. Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.06 (NYSE:MUC)

BlackRock MuniHoldings California Quality Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MUC) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, April 6th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Thursday, April 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.055 per share on Monday, May 3rd. This represents a $0.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.38%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 14th.

Shares of MUC stock opened at $15.08 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $14.97 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.73. BlackRock MuniHoldings California Quality Fund has a 52-week low of $12.50 and a 52-week high of $15.38.

About BlackRock MuniHoldings California Quality Fund

BlackRock MuniHoldings California Quality Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It invests primarily in a portfolio of long-term investment-grade municipal obligations, the interest on which is exempt from Federal and California income taxes.

