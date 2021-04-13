BlackRock Enhanced Government Fund, Inc. (NYSE:EGF) Short Interest Update

BlackRock Enhanced Government Fund, Inc. (NYSE:EGF) saw a significant decrease in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decrease of 96.2% from the March 15th total of 2,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 7,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Shares of NYSE EGF traded up $0.02 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $12.69. The company had a trading volume of 5,641 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,438. BlackRock Enhanced Government Fund has a 52 week low of $12.45 and a 52 week high of $13.84. The business’s 50-day moving average is $12.78 and its 200 day moving average is $13.04.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 15th will be issued a $0.041 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 14th. This represents a $0.49 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.88%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of BlackRock Enhanced Government Fund by 90.6% in the fourth quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 43,543 shares of the company’s stock valued at $586,000 after buying an additional 20,702 shares in the last quarter. Lido Advisors LLC raised its stake in BlackRock Enhanced Government Fund by 45.1% during the 4th quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 179,661 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,424,000 after purchasing an additional 55,871 shares during the period. Shaker Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in BlackRock Enhanced Government Fund during the 4th quarter valued at $232,000. Spectrum Asset Management Inc. NB CA acquired a new stake in BlackRock Enhanced Government Fund during the 4th quarter valued at $185,000. Finally, Shulman DeMeo Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in BlackRock Enhanced Government Fund during the 4th quarter valued at $469,000.

About BlackRock Enhanced Government Fund

BlackRock Enhanced Government Fund, Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It primarily invests in a portfolio of United States government and government agency securities, including the U.S.

