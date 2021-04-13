BlackRock Enhanced Government Fund, Inc. (NYSE:EGF) Short Interest Update

BlackRock Enhanced Government Fund, Inc. (NYSE:EGF) saw a significant decrease in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decrease of 96.2% from the March 15th total of 2,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 7,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.
Shares of NYSE EGF traded up $0.02 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $12.69. The company had a trading volume of 5,641 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,438. BlackRock Enhanced Government Fund has a 52 week low of $12.45 and a 52 week high of $13.84. The business’s 50-day moving average is $12.78 and its 200 day moving average is $13.04.
The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 15th will be issued a $0.041 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 14th. This represents a $0.49 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.88%.
About BlackRock Enhanced Government Fund
BlackRock Enhanced Government Fund, Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It primarily invests in a portfolio of United States government and government agency securities, including the U.S.
