BlackRock Enhanced Government Fund, Inc. (NYSE:EGF) Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.04

BlackRock Enhanced Government Fund, Inc. (NYSE:EGF) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, April 6th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Thursday, April 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.041 per share on Friday, April 30th. This represents a $0.49 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 14th.

BlackRock Enhanced Government Fund stock opened at $12.69 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $12.78 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.04. BlackRock Enhanced Government Fund has a twelve month low of $12.45 and a twelve month high of $13.84.

BlackRock Enhanced Government Fund Company Profile

BlackRock Enhanced Government Fund, Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It primarily invests in a portfolio of United States government and government agency securities, including the U.S.

