BlackRock Energy and Resources Trust (NYSE:BGR) Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.04

BlackRock Energy and Resources Trust (NYSE:BGR) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, April 6th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.0375 per share on Friday, April 30th. This represents a $0.45 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 14th.
Shares of BGR stock opened at $8.78 on Tuesday. BlackRock Energy and Resources Trust has a 52 week low of $5.40 and a 52 week high of $9.43. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.89 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $7.47.
BlackRock Energy and Resources Trust Company Profile
