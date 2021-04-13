BlackBerry Limited (NYSE:BB) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of BlackBerry Limited (NYSE:BB) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eight analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation and five have issued a hold recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $8.29.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on BB. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded BlackBerry from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $7.50 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. TD Securities increased their price objective on BlackBerry from $5.50 to $8.50 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 18th. Scotiabank cut BlackBerry from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Zacks Investment Research cut BlackBerry from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $9.75 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price objective on BlackBerry from $8.00 to $9.50 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st.

BB opened at $9.03 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.07 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.37. The company has a current ratio of 2.27, a quick ratio of 2.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The company has a market cap of $5.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.10 and a beta of 1.66. BlackBerry has a 12-month low of $3.66 and a 12-month high of $28.77.

BlackBerry (NYSE:BB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 29th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.03. BlackBerry had a positive return on equity of 4.12% and a negative net margin of 86.01%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.09 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that BlackBerry will post 0.06 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CFO Steve Rai sold 32,954 shares of BlackBerry stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.01, for a total transaction of $428,731.54. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Marjorie Dickman sold 16,304 shares of BlackBerry stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.73, for a total value of $142,333.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 148,917 shares of company stock worth $1,831,581 over the last three months. Insiders own 1.56% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of BlackBerry by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 389,648 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,583,000 after buying an additional 8,163 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in BlackBerry during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $45,307,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new stake in BlackBerry during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,941,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in BlackBerry during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $986,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in BlackBerry by 37.7% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,938,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,853,000 after purchasing an additional 530,830 shares during the period. 46.60% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About BlackBerry

BlackBerry Limited provides intelligent security software and services to enterprises and governments worldwide. The company leverages artificial intelligence and machine learning to deliver solutions in the areas of cybersecurity; safety and data privacy; and endpoint security management, encryption, and embedded systems.

