Bill.com Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BILL) Shares Purchased by American International Group Inc.

American International Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Bill.com Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BILL) by 28.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,837 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 411 shares during the period. American International Group Inc.’s holdings in Bill.com were worth $251,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BILL. Baker Tilly Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bill.com in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,158,000. Truist Financial Corp acquired a new stake in Bill.com during the 3rd quarter valued at $208,000. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Bill.com by 41.5% in the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 175,743 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,989,000 after purchasing an additional 51,574 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado boosted its position in shares of Bill.com by 1,327.5% in the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 106,362 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,518,000 after buying an additional 98,911 shares during the period. Finally, Tybourne Capital Management HK Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Bill.com during the fourth quarter valued at $175,795,000. 87.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of BILL opened at $153.62 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $12.64 billion and a PE ratio of -295.42. Bill.com Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $37.91 and a one year high of $195.95. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $153.90 and its 200 day moving average price is $133.87.

Bill.com (NYSE:BILL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.05. Bill.com had a negative return on equity of 6.84% and a negative net margin of 22.74%. The company had revenue of $54.05 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $46.94 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Bill.com Holdings, Inc. will post -0.8 EPS for the current year.

BILL has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity increased their price target on shares of Bill.com from $105.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BTIG Research lifted their target price on shares of Bill.com from $150.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on shares of Bill.com from $120.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on Bill.com from $135.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on Bill.com in a research report on Thursday, April 8th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $140.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $137.06.

In other news, CFO John R. Rettig sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.08, for a total transaction of $2,191,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 75,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,956,000. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Steven Cakebread sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.99, for a total transaction of $313,980.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $313,980. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 171,495 shares of company stock worth $26,909,941 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 11.10% of the company’s stock.

Bill.com Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based software that digitizes and automates back-office financial operations for small and midsize businesses worldwide. It offers artificial-intelligence (AI)-enabled financial software platform. The company provides software-as-a-service, cloud-based payments products, which allow users to automate accounts payable and accounts receivable transactions, as well as enable users to connect with their suppliers and/or customers to do business, manage cash flows, and enhance office efficiency.

