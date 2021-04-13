Beowulf (BWF) Price Reaches $0.0137 on Top Exchanges

Beowulf (CURRENCY:BWF) traded up 3.6% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on April 13th. Beowulf has a total market capitalization of $13.69 million and $302.00 worth of Beowulf was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Beowulf coin can currently be bought for $0.0137 or 0.00000022 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Beowulf has traded up 3.3% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $33.58 or 0.00053356 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $11.98 or 0.00019033 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000348 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001589 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $52.72 or 0.00083786 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $389.43 or 0.00618868 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.85 or 0.00033128 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $23.70 or 0.00037655 BTC.

Beowulf Coin Profile

BWF is a coin. Its genesis date was September 7th, 2020. Beowulf’s total supply is 3,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,000,000,099 coins. Beowulf’s official Twitter account is @BeowulfChain and its Facebook page is accessible here . Beowulf’s official website is beowulfchain.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Beowulf Blockchain offers a blockchain-based platform named Biploma for educational institutions and corporations to host degrees, diplomas, and certificates on the blockchain with the highest level of reliability and accessibility at the lowest possible price. With Biploma, degree holders can easily prove their credibility. In addition, information on the blockchain cannot be faked or tampered by anyone, thereby preventing document fraud successfully. “

Beowulf Coin Trading

