Benitec Biopharma Inc. (NASDAQ:BNTC) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Benitec Biopharma Inc. (NASDAQ:BNTC) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 232,000 shares, a growth of 422.5% from the March 15th total of 44,400 shares. Currently, 6.0% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,670,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BNTC. Warberg Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Benitec Biopharma in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Benitec Biopharma during the fourth quarter worth about $57,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Benitec Biopharma in the 4th quarter valued at about $152,000. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Benitec Biopharma by 18.7% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 34,838 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $219,000 after buying an additional 5,500 shares during the period. Finally, Hudson Bay Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Benitec Biopharma during the 4th quarter worth approximately $324,000. 5.72% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BNTC opened at $4.85 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.37 million, a PE ratio of -0.60 and a beta of 1.84. Benitec Biopharma has a twelve month low of $2.30 and a twelve month high of $17.39. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $4.09 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.60.

Benitec Biopharma (NASDAQ:BNTC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The biotechnology company reported ($151.26) EPS for the quarter. Equities analysts anticipate that Benitec Biopharma will post -3.44 EPS for the current year.

