Bed Bath & Beyond (BBBY) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Bed Bath & Beyond (NASDAQ:BBBY) is set to announce its earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, April 14th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.30 per share for the quarter. Individual interested in listening to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of Bed Bath & Beyond stock opened at $29.50 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 1.46. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $29.05 and a 200-day moving average of $24.15. Bed Bath & Beyond has a 52-week low of $4.32 and a 52-week high of $53.90. The stock has a market cap of $3.58 billion, a PE ratio of -16.12 and a beta of 2.10.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Bed Bath & Beyond from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $31.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Loop Capital boosted their price target on Bed Bath & Beyond from $18.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 25th. UBS Group downgraded Bed Bath & Beyond from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $20.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $23.00 price objective on shares of Bed Bath & Beyond in a report on Sunday, March 14th. Finally, KeyCorp downgraded Bed Bath & Beyond from a “sector weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $24.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, February 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $24.33.

Bed Bath & Beyond Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a chain of retail stores. The company sells a range of domestics merchandise, including bed linens and related items, bath items, and kitchen textiles; and home furnishings, such as kitchen and tabletop items, fine tabletop, basic housewares, general home furnishings, consumables, and various juvenile products.

