BATM Advanced Communications (LON:BVC) Earns House Stock Rating from Shore Capital

Shore Capital reaffirmed their house stock rating on shares of BATM Advanced Communications (LON:BVC) in a report issued on Monday morning, Digital Look reports.

BVC opened at GBX 95.50 ($1.25) on Monday. BATM Advanced Communications has a 52 week low of GBX 41.70 ($0.54) and a 52 week high of GBX 150.50 ($1.97). The business has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 98.49 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 99.53. The firm has a market cap of £420.61 million and a P/E ratio of 59.69. The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.08.

BATM Advanced Communications Company Profile

BATM Advanced Communications Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides real-time technologies for networking solutions and bio-medical systems in Israel, the United States, and Europe. It operates in two divisions, Networking and Cyber, and Bio-Medical. The Networking and Cyber division is involved in the research and development, production, and marketing of data communication products, including network function virtualization in the fields of local and wide area networks, and premises management systems.

