BATM Advanced Communications (LON:BVC) Earns House Stock Rating from Shore Capital

Shore Capital reaffirmed their house stock rating on shares of BATM Advanced Communications (LON:BVC) in a report issued on Monday morning, Digital Look reports.
BVC opened at GBX 95.50 ($1.25) on Monday. BATM Advanced Communications has a 52 week low of GBX 41.70 ($0.54) and a 52 week high of GBX 150.50 ($1.97). The business has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 98.49 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 99.53. The firm has a market cap of £420.61 million and a P/E ratio of 59.69. The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.08.
BATM Advanced Communications Company Profile
