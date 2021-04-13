Barrington Research Increases SuRo Capital (NASDAQ:SSSS) Price Target to $20.00

SuRo Capital (NASDAQ:SSSS) had its target price boosted by Barrington Research from $17.50 to $20.00 in a research note published on Friday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Separately, BTIG Research lifted their target price on shares of SuRo Capital from $16.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday.

Get SuRo Capital alerts:

Shares of SSSS opened at $15.27 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $13.73 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $308.68 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.86 and a beta of 2.23. The company has a current ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. SuRo Capital has a 1-year low of $5.75 and a 1-year high of $16.15.

SuRo Capital (NASDAQ:SSSS) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 9th. The company reported $2.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $2.28. The firm had revenue of $0.92 million for the quarter. SuRo Capital had a net margin of 1,249.39% and a negative return on equity of 6.27%.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 19.65%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 29th.

In related news, major shareholder Robert S. Birch sold 147,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.15, for a total transaction of $1,933,050.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 2,726,496 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $35,853,422.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Robert S. Birch sold 11,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.01, for a total transaction of $154,110.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,884,496 shares in the company, valued at approximately $40,411,788.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 431,051 shares of company stock worth $6,044,862 in the last three months. 1.16% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Needham Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in SuRo Capital in the fourth quarter worth about $5,122,000. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in SuRo Capital by 176.8% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 261,370 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,834,000 after buying an additional 166,931 shares during the last quarter. M.D. Sass Investors Services Inc. raised its holdings in SuRo Capital by 124.7% in the fourth quarter. M.D. Sass Investors Services Inc. now owns 194,631 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,548,000 after buying an additional 108,000 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in SuRo Capital by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 116,351 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,523,000 after buying an additional 2,692 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kennedy Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in SuRo Capital in the fourth quarter worth about $1,066,000. 16.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About SuRo Capital

Sutter Rock Capital Corp. is specializing in growth capital, B round and beyond, emerging growth, and pre-IPO investments in late stage venture-backed private companies. It makes direct (primary rounds) investments in companies and also makes secondary direct investments. The fund operates as a Business development Company.

Read More: What are the disadvantages of after-hours trading?

Receive News & Ratings for SuRo Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SuRo Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.