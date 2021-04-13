Barrick Gold (NYSE:GOLD) Sees Large Volume Increase

Barrick Gold Corp (NYSE:GOLD) (TSE:ABX) shares saw an uptick in trading volume on Tuesday . 764,335 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 96% from the previous session’s volume of 19,770,713 shares.The stock last traded at $21.39 and had previously closed at $20.99.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on GOLD. Raymond James set a $29.00 target price on Barrick Gold and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. Fundamental Research decreased their price objective on Barrick Gold from $31.79 to $28.28 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 19th. Barclays raised Barrick Gold from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $27.00 to $28.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Barrick Gold from $42.50 to $43.25 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Barrick Gold from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $23.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, January 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Barrick Gold currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $30.77.

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $20.19 and its 200-day moving average price is $22.44. The company has a quick ratio of 3.28, a current ratio of 4.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The company has a market cap of $37.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.12 and a beta of -0.02.

Barrick Gold (NYSE:GOLD) (TSE:ABX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 17th. The gold and copper producer reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.04. Barrick Gold had a net margin of 24.81% and a return on equity of 5.63%. The company had revenue of $3.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.22 billion. As a group, analysts forecast that Barrick Gold Corp will post 1.12 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 1st were issued a $0.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 26th. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.71%. Barrick Gold’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 70.59%.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. increased its stake in Barrick Gold by 19.9% during the 1st quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 285,597 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock valued at $5,655,000 after purchasing an additional 47,353 shares in the last quarter. Butensky & Cohen Financial Security Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Barrick Gold by 22.8% during the 1st quarter. Butensky & Cohen Financial Security Inc. now owns 119,132 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock valued at $2,359,000 after acquiring an additional 22,152 shares during the last quarter. Phoenix Wealth Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Barrick Gold by 34.6% in the first quarter. Phoenix Wealth Advisors now owns 9,236 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock worth $188,000 after buying an additional 2,374 shares during the last quarter. Adams Asset Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Barrick Gold in the first quarter worth approximately $3,520,000. Finally, Veracity Capital LLC raised its stake in Barrick Gold by 14.9% during the 1st quarter. Veracity Capital LLC now owns 33,445 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock worth $662,000 after acquiring an additional 4,343 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.93% of the company’s stock.

About Barrick Gold (NYSE:GOLD)

Barrick Gold Corporation is a sector-leading gold and copper producer. Its shares trade on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol GOLD and on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol ABX.



In January 2019 Barrick merged with Randgold Resources and in July that year it combined its gold mines in Nevada, USA, with those of Newmont Corporation in a joint venture, Nevada Gold Mines, which is majority-owned and operated by Barrick.

