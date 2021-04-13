Bank of New York Mellon Corp Raises Position in Osmotica Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:OSMT)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in Osmotica Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:OSMT) by 15.1% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 47,483 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,244 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in Osmotica Pharmaceuticals were worth $195,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Osmotica Pharmaceuticals by 1,324.9% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 262,144 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,418,000 after purchasing an additional 243,746 shares during the last quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC increased its holdings in shares of Osmotica Pharmaceuticals by 184.7% during the 4th quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 341,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,408,000 after buying an additional 221,669 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its position in shares of Osmotica Pharmaceuticals by 129.1% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 332,094 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,797,000 after buying an additional 187,112 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Osmotica Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter valued at $819,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in Osmotica Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter valued at $314,000.

OSMT stock opened at $3.10 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $194.01 million, a PE ratio of -3.37 and a beta of 2.92. The company has a quick ratio of 2.81, a current ratio of 3.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $3.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.88. Osmotica Pharmaceuticals plc has a 52-week low of $3.10 and a 52-week high of $9.67.

Osmotica Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:OSMT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 29th. The company reported ($0.88) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.24) by ($0.64). Osmotica Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 13.23% and a negative net margin of 25.26%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Osmotica Pharmaceuticals plc will post -0.56 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on OSMT shares. Truist decreased their price target on Osmotica Pharmaceuticals from $11.00 to $8.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 30th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Osmotica Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, April 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Osmotica Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, April 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $8.70.

Osmotica Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Osmotica Pharmaceuticals plc, an integrated biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of pharmaceutical products in the United States, Argentina, and Hungary. The company's promoted products include M-72, a methylphenidate hydrochloride extended-release tablet to treat attention deficit hyperactivity disorder (ADHD); Osmolex ER, an amantadine extended-release tablet for the treatment of Parkinson's and drug-induced extrapyramidal reactions in adults; Lorzone, a chlorzoxazone scored tablet for muscle spasms; ConZip, a tramadol hydrochloride extended-release capsule to treat pain; and Arbaclofen tablets which is in phase III clinical trial for the treatment of multiple sclerosis spasticity.

