Bank of New York Mellon Corp Has $218,000 Stock Holdings in iShares U.S. Industrials ETF (BATS:IYJ)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of iShares U.S. Industrials ETF (BATS:IYJ) by 55.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,246 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 797 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in iShares U.S. Industrials ETF were worth $218,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. New England Investment & Retirement Group Inc. raised its holdings in iShares U.S. Industrials ETF by 298.4% in the fourth quarter. New England Investment & Retirement Group Inc. now owns 168,460 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,357,000 after purchasing an additional 126,177 shares during the period. Equitable Holdings Inc. grew its position in iShares U.S. Industrials ETF by 5,707.8% in the fourth quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 103,670 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,066,000 after purchasing an additional 101,885 shares in the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management bought a new position in iShares U.S. Industrials ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $8,001,000. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in iShares U.S. Industrials ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $7,103,000. Finally, Kesler Norman & Wride LLC bought a new position in iShares U.S. Industrials ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $6,577,000.

Shares of IYJ opened at $109.42 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $103.94 and a 200-day moving average of $97.47. iShares U.S. Industrials ETF has a one year low of $123.05 and a one year high of $158.32.

iShares U.S. Industrials ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Industrial Sector Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Industrials Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the industrials sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies in the industry groups, such as construction and materials, aerospace and defense, general industrials, electronic and electrical equipment, industrial engineering, industrial transportation and support services.

