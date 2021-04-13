Bank of New York Mellon Corp Decreases Position in iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:JKH)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp lessened its holdings in iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:JKH) by 48.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 540 shares of the company’s stock after selling 500 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF were worth $207,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. FMR LLC raised its stake in iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 11.5% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,127 shares of the company’s stock worth $263,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 7.0% in the third quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,615 shares of the company’s stock valued at $518,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 9.6% in the fourth quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 36,058 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,792,000 after purchasing an additional 3,152 shares in the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 40.2% in the fourth quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 918 shares of the company’s stock valued at $351,000 after purchasing an additional 263 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kovack Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 9.2% in the fourth quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 5,808 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,222,000 after purchasing an additional 488 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:JKH opened at $392.21 on Tuesday. iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $183.49 and a 1-year high of $420.66. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $380.02 and a 200-day simple moving average of $370.87.

iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF, formerly iShares Morningstar Mid Growth Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Morningstar Mid Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of stocks issued by mid-capitalization companies that have exhibited above-average growth characteristics as determined by Morningstar’s index methodology.

