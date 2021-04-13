Bank of New York Mellon Corp Buys New Shares in Ashford Hospitality Trust, Inc. (NYSE:AHT)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new stake in Ashford Hospitality Trust, Inc. (NYSE:AHT) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 67,735 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $175,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned about 0.13% of Ashford Hospitality Trust at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Ashford Hospitality Trust by 374.3% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,161,928 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,009,000 after buying an additional 916,964 shares during the period. Avory & Company LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ashford Hospitality Trust during the 4th quarter worth approximately $115,000. Islay Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ashford Hospitality Trust during the 4th quarter worth approximately $64,000. Ground Swell Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Ashford Hospitality Trust in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Ashford Hospitality Trust in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,000. 6.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on AHT shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Ashford Hospitality Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $3.00 target price on shares of Ashford Hospitality Trust in a research report on Friday, March 19th. Finally, B. Riley upped their target price on Ashford Hospitality Trust from $2.50 to $3.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, February 1st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Ashford Hospitality Trust has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $3.22.

Shares of NYSE AHT opened at $2.37 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.11 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.74. Ashford Hospitality Trust, Inc. has a one year low of $1.27 and a one year high of $18.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $245.64 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.05 and a beta of 2.42.

Ashford Hospitality Trust (NYSE:AHT) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The real estate investment trust reported ($2.29) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.61) by ($0.68). Ashford Hospitality Trust had a negative return on equity of 636.46% and a negative net margin of 53.75%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Ashford Hospitality Trust, Inc. will post -16.55 EPS for the current year.

Ashford Hospitality Trust Company Profile

Ashford Hospitality Trust is a real estate investment trust (REIT) focused on investing predominantly in upper upscale, full-service hotels.

