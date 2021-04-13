Bank of New York Mellon Corp Acquires 5,941 Shares of Pearson plc (NYSE:PSO)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of Pearson plc (NYSE:PSO) by 52.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,278 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,941 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in Pearson were worth $159,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. OneAscent Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Pearson during the fourth quarter valued at about $161,000. Aperio Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Pearson by 6.7% during the 4th quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 618,877 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,681,000 after acquiring an additional 38,902 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank lifted its position in Pearson by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 40,579 shares of the company’s stock valued at $394,000 after acquiring an additional 1,936 shares during the last quarter. Henry James International Management Inc. grew its holdings in Pearson by 39.8% in the fourth quarter. Henry James International Management Inc. now owns 351,329 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,225,000 after purchasing an additional 100,044 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of Pearson by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 76,089 shares of the company’s stock worth $698,000 after purchasing an additional 1,913 shares in the last quarter.

Get Pearson alerts:

Shares of NYSE:PSO opened at $10.97 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.94, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. Pearson plc has a 12-month low of $5.08 and a 12-month high of $11.90. The business has a 50 day moving average of $10.87 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.20. The company has a market capitalization of $8.27 billion, a PE ratio of 14.82 and a beta of 0.37.

The company also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 12th. Investors of record on Friday, March 26th will be issued a dividend of $0.1885 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 25th. This is an increase from Pearson’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.08. This represents a yield of 2.3%. Pearson’s dividend payout ratio is 51.35%.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on PSO shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Pearson in a research report on Monday, March 1st. UBS Group reissued a “sell” rating on shares of Pearson in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Pearson in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “underperform” rating on shares of Pearson in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Pearson from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $6.25.

Pearson Company Profile

Pearson plc provides educational materials and learning technologies. The company operates in four segments: Global Online Learning, Global Assessment, North America Courseware, and International. It provides test development, processing, and scoring services to governments, educational institutions, corporations, and professional bodies.

Recommended Story: How to trade on quiet period expirations

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PSO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pearson plc (NYSE:PSO).

Receive News & Ratings for Pearson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pearson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.