Bank of Ireland Group plc (OTCMKTS:BKRIY) Short Interest Update

Bank of Ireland Group plc (OTCMKTS:BKRIY) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a drop of 85.7% from the March 15th total of 700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

OTCMKTS BKRIY remained flat at $$4.98 on Tuesday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,501 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,444. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.64 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $3.62. Bank of Ireland Group has a 1-year low of $1.38 and a 1-year high of $5.07.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Bank of Ireland Group in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Exane BNP Paribas lowered Bank of Ireland Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 18th. Berenberg Bank lowered Bank of Ireland Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Bank of Ireland Group in a research note on Friday, March 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Bank of Ireland Group in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy”.

Bank of Ireland Group plc provides various banking and financial products and services in the Republic of Ireland, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates through Retail Ireland, Wealth and Insurance, Retail UK, and Corporate and Treasury segments. Its products and services include current and savings accounts, and business deposits and accounts; personal, car, home improvement, graduate, and student loans, as well as overdrafts; business and farming loans, BREXIT loans, small medium enterprise loans, asset finance, commercial finance, hire purchase, and leasing services; and property, trade, and project finance.

