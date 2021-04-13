Bank of America Upgrades National Retail Properties (NYSE:NNN) to Buy

National Retail Properties (NYSE:NNN) was upgraded by analysts at Bank of America from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on the company. B. Riley boosted their price target on National Retail Properties from $45.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Raymond James restated a “buy” rating on shares of National Retail Properties in a research note on Monday, February 15th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on National Retail Properties from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Zacks Investment Research cut National Retail Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird started coverage on National Retail Properties in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $42.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $41.29.

National Retail Properties stock traded down $0.46 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $44.99. The stock had a trading volume of 20,626 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,113,783. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $43.95 and its 200-day simple moving average is $39.87. National Retail Properties has a 1-year low of $25.87 and a 1-year high of $46.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.59 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 7.03 and a current ratio of 7.03.

National Retail Properties (NYSE:NNN) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by ($0.32). National Retail Properties had a return on equity of 6.09% and a net margin of 35.97%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that National Retail Properties will post 2.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other National Retail Properties news, insider Christopher Paul Tessitore sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.20, for a total value of $1,266,000.00. Also, CFO Kevin B. Habicht sold 22,126 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.29, for a total value of $979,960.54. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 189,839 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,407,969.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 92,907 shares of company stock valued at $4,049,339. Insiders own 0.77% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its position in shares of National Retail Properties by 22.0% in the 1st quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 94,735 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,174,000 after buying an additional 17,106 shares during the last quarter. Murphy Middleton Hinkle & Parker Inc. boosted its position in shares of National Retail Properties by 10.5% during the 1st quarter. Murphy Middleton Hinkle & Parker Inc. now owns 45,658 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,012,000 after purchasing an additional 4,329 shares in the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA boosted its position in shares of National Retail Properties by 6.5% during the 1st quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 8,972 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $395,000 after purchasing an additional 550 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of National Retail Properties during the 4th quarter valued at about $78,671,000. Finally, Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of National Retail Properties during the 4th quarter valued at about $61,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.15% of the company’s stock.

About National Retail Properties

National Retail Properties invests primarily in high-quality retail properties subject generally to long-term, net leases. As of September 30, 2020, the company owned 3,114 properties in 48 states with a gross leasable area of approximately 32.4 million square feet and with a weighted average remaining lease term of 10.7 years.

