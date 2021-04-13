iHeartMedia (NASDAQ:IHRT) Rating Increased to Buy at Bank of America

iHeartMedia (NASDAQ:IHRT) was upgraded by investment analysts at Bank of America from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a $26.00 price objective on the stock. Bank of America‘s price objective indicates a potential upside of 48.74% from the stock’s current price.

IHRT has been the subject of a number of other reports. B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $17.00 price target on shares of iHeartMedia in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of iHeartMedia from $14.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of iHeartMedia from $14.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised iHeartMedia from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $13.00 to $17.00 in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Finally, Wolfe Research raised iHeartMedia from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $24.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. iHeartMedia has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $18.11.

iHeartMedia stock opened at $17.48 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.72 and a 200-day simple moving average of $13.90. iHeartMedia has a 12-month low of $5.61 and a 12-month high of $19.10.

iHeartMedia (NASDAQ:IHRT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by ($0.24). The business had revenue of $935.53 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $886.48 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that iHeartMedia will post -0.87 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in iHeartMedia by 13.3% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,058,227 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,593,000 after acquiring an additional 124,502 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of iHeartMedia by 0.5% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 357,563 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,139,000 after purchasing an additional 1,603 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in iHeartMedia by 20.1% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 787,339 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,394,000 after buying an additional 131,562 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its position in iHeartMedia by 325.9% during the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 69,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $564,000 after buying an additional 53,145 shares during the period. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its position in iHeartMedia by 54.3% during the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 7,221 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 2,541 shares during the period.

About iHeartMedia

iHeartMedia, Inc operates as a media and entertainment company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Audio, and Audio and Media Services. The Audio segment offers broadcast radio, digital, mobile, podcasts, social, program syndication, traffic, weather, news and sports data distribution, and on-demand entertainment, as well as live events, including mobile platforms and products; and operates Premiere Networks, a national radio network that produces, distributes, or represents approximately 120 syndicated radio programs and services to approximately 6,200 radio station affiliates.

