Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) Reaches New 1-Year High on Analyst Upgrade

Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday after Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on the stock from $33.00 to $41.00. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a hold rating on the stock. Bank of America traded as high as $40.37 and last traded at $40.06, with a volume of 689523 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $39.99.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on BAC. Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $38.00 price target on shares of Bank of America in a research note on Friday, March 19th. UBS Group set a $30.00 price objective on shares of Bank of America and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Bank of America from $28.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Bank of America from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on Bank of America from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Bank of America presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $34.88.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of BAC. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Bank of America in the fourth quarter valued at about $2,901,869,000. FMR LLC increased its holdings in Bank of America by 9.2% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 196,924,593 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,968,784,000 after purchasing an additional 16,517,775 shares during the period. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Bank of America during the 4th quarter valued at about $460,341,000. Steadfast Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Bank of America in the 4th quarter worth approximately $194,013,000. Finally, Cibc World Markets Corp grew its position in shares of Bank of America by 233.1% in the 4th quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 9,054,909 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $274,454,000 after buying an additional 6,336,489 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.10% of the company’s stock.

The business has a fifty day moving average of $37.70 and a 200 day moving average of $30.84. The company has a market cap of $345.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.83, a P/E/G ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $20.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.76 billion. Bank of America had a net margin of 19.50% and a return on equity of 8.00%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.74 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Bank of America Co. will post 1.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 26th. Investors of record on Friday, March 5th were paid a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.80%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 4th. Bank of America’s payout ratio is currently 24.49%.

Bank of America declared that its board has authorized a share repurchase program on Tuesday, January 19th that permits the company to buyback $2.90 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the financial services provider to buy up to 1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Bank of America Company Profile (NYSE:BAC)

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small- and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. It operates in Consumer Banking, Global Wealth & Investment Management (GWIM), Global Banking, and Global Markets segments.

