Balfour Beatty plc (OTCMKTS:BAFYY) Short Interest Up 350.0% in March

Balfour Beatty plc (OTCMKTS:BAFYY) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 900 shares, a growth of 350.0% from the March 15th total of 200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 4,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Shares of BAFYY stock traded down $0.11 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $8.29. 3,703 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,725. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.81 billion, a PE ratio of 12.19 and a beta of 1.14. Balfour Beatty has a twelve month low of $5.38 and a twelve month high of $8.52. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $8.09 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.12.

Several research firms have weighed in on BAFYY. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Balfour Beatty in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Balfour Beatty in a research report on Friday, January 29th.

Balfour Beatty plc finances, designs, develops, builds, and maintains infrastructure in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It operates through Construction Services, Support Services, and Infrastructure Investments segments. The Construction Services segment provides civil engineering, building, ground engineering, mechanical and electrical, refurbishment, fit-out, and rail engineering services.

