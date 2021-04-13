Bahamas Petroleum Company plc (OTCMKTS:BSHPF) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Bahamas Petroleum Company plc (OTCMKTS:BSHPF) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 12,900 shares, a growth of 12,800.0% from the March 15th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 178,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

OTCMKTS:BSHPF opened at $0.01 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $0.01. Bahamas Petroleum has a 12 month low of $0.00 and a 12 month high of $0.07.

Bahamas Petroleum Company Profile

Bahamas Petroleum Company plc engages in the oil and gas exploration activities in the Commonwealth of the Bahamas. Bahamas Petroleum Company plc was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in Douglas, the United Kingdom.

