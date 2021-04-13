Bahamas Petroleum Company plc (OTCMKTS:BSHPF) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Bahamas Petroleum Company plc (OTCMKTS:BSHPF) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 12,900 shares, a growth of 12,800.0% from the March 15th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 178,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.
OTCMKTS:BSHPF opened at $0.01 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $0.01. Bahamas Petroleum has a 12 month low of $0.00 and a 12 month high of $0.07.
Bahamas Petroleum Company Profile
See Also: How to invest using market indexes
Receive News & Ratings for Bahamas Petroleum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bahamas Petroleum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.