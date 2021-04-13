Babcock International Group (OTCMKTS:BCKIF) Upgraded at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Babcock International Group (OTCMKTS:BCKIF) was upgraded by stock analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

BCKIF has been the subject of a number of other reports. Barclays downgraded Babcock International Group from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Exane BNP Paribas downgraded shares of Babcock International Group from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 4th. Finally, BNP Paribas cut shares of Babcock International Group from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

OTCMKTS BCKIF opened at $3.14 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.42 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.50. Babcock International Group has a 1-year low of $2.66 and a 1-year high of $5.68.

Babcock International Group PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides engineering services for marine, land, aviation, and nuclear sectors in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company's Marine segment offers life support services for naval ships, and infrastructure. Its Nuclear segment provides submarines and complex engineering services in support of various decommissioning programs and projects, training and operation support, new build program management, and design and installation.

