B. Riley Raises Silicon Motion Technology (NASDAQ:SIMO) Price Target to $88.00

Silicon Motion Technology (NASDAQ:SIMO) had its price target boosted by B. Riley from $75.00 to $88.00 in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the semiconductor producer’s stock. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on shares of Silicon Motion Technology from $60.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Roth Capital increased their price target on shares of Silicon Motion Technology from $70.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, April 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Silicon Motion Technology from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $50.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, January 11th. Finally, Craig Hallum raised their target price on shares of Silicon Motion Technology from $55.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $66.22.

NASDAQ:SIMO opened at $67.27 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $62.00 and a two-hundred day moving average of $49.30. The stock has a market cap of $2.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.65, a PEG ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.06. Silicon Motion Technology has a 1-year low of $35.13 and a 1-year high of $70.94.

Silicon Motion Technology (NASDAQ:SIMO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 2nd. The semiconductor producer reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $143.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $143.08 million. Silicon Motion Technology had a net margin of 18.92% and a return on equity of 18.13%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.96 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Silicon Motion Technology will post 2.75 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 26th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 16th were issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.08%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 12th. Silicon Motion Technology’s payout ratio is 76.37%.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of SIMO. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its holdings in Silicon Motion Technology by 45.7% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 80,489 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock worth $2,642,000 after buying an additional 25,244 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Silicon Motion Technology by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 33,607 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock worth $1,270,000 after acquiring an additional 1,576 shares in the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP lifted its stake in Silicon Motion Technology by 556.6% in the 3rd quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 32,855 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock worth $1,241,000 after acquiring an additional 27,851 shares in the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Silicon Motion Technology in the 3rd quarter worth about $314,000. Finally, Levin Capital Strategies L.P. purchased a new stake in Silicon Motion Technology in the 3rd quarter worth about $378,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.72% of the company’s stock.

Silicon Motion Technology Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and markets NAND flash controllers for solid-state storage devices. It offers solid-state drive (SSDs) used in PCs and other devices, as well as embedded multimediacard (eMMC) and UFS mobile embedded storage used in smartphones.

