B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG Takes $215,000 Position in Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL)

B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG acquired a new stake in shares of Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 502 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $215,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of TYL. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC bought a new stake in Tyler Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in Tyler Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Tyler Technologies by 840.0% during the fourth quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 94 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Tyler Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at about $51,000. Finally, Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new stake in Tyler Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at about $69,000. 91.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Tyler Technologies alerts:

TYL has been the subject of a number of research reports. Northcoast Research raised Tyler Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $500.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. JMP Securities lifted their target price on Tyler Technologies from $435.00 to $480.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Needham & Company LLC decreased their target price on Tyler Technologies from $510.00 to $480.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Finally, DA Davidson lifted their target price on Tyler Technologies from $370.00 to $395.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Tyler Technologies presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $409.50.

In other news, Director Donald R. Brattain sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $477.58, for a total value of $1,432,740.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 4,150 shares in the company, valued at $1,981,957. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CEO H Lynn Moore, Jr. sold 16,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $466.11, for a total value of $7,807,342.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 81,012 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $37,760,503.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 56,211 shares of company stock valued at $26,287,848 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TYL stock opened at $437.11 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $429.22 and a 200 day moving average of $421.04. The stock has a market cap of $17.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 96.07, a P/E/G ratio of 6.48 and a beta of 0.67. Tyler Technologies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $304.51 and a twelve month high of $479.79.

Tyler Technologies (NYSE:TYL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The technology company reported $1.39 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.42 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $283.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $291.39 million. Tyler Technologies had a net margin of 16.71% and a return on equity of 9.91%. The firm’s revenue was down 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.43 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Tyler Technologies, Inc. will post 4.14 EPS for the current year.

Tyler Technologies Company Profile

Tyler Technologies, Inc provides integrated information management solutions and services for the public sector in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Enterprise Software, and Appraisal and Tax. It offers financial management solutions, including modular fund accounting systems for government agencies or not-for-profit entities; utility billing systems for the billing and collection of metered and non-metered services; products to automate city and county functions, such as municipal courts, parking tickets, equipment and project costing, animal and business licenses, permits and inspections, code enforcement, citizen complaint tracking, ambulance billing, fleet maintenance, and cemetery records management; and student information and transportation solutions for K-12 schools.

Featured Article: Growth Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Tyler Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tyler Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.