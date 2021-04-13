B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG Purchases Shares of 1,040 Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC)

B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG purchased a new stake in shares of Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm purchased 1,040 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $238,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cowa LLC purchased a new position in Generac during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Archer Investment Corp purchased a new position in Generac during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Focused Wealth Management Inc purchased a new position in Generac during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $43,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. boosted its holdings in shares of Generac by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 200 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Trustcore Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Generac in the 4th quarter worth approximately $45,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.44% of the company’s stock.

Get Generac alerts:

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Roth Capital lifted their target price on Generac from $340.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Generac from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $380.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. UBS Group lifted their target price on Generac from $251.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Generac from $366.00 to $340.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 8th. Finally, Stephens boosted their price objective on Generac from $260.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $319.33.

Shares of NYSE GNRC opened at $328.34 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 2.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $320.95 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $255.97. The firm has a market cap of $20.64 billion, a PE ratio of 70.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.28 and a beta of 0.91. Generac Holdings Inc. has a twelve month low of $90.30 and a twelve month high of $364.00.

Generac (NYSE:GNRC) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The technology company reported $2.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.96 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $761.08 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $725.77 million. Generac had a return on equity of 34.03% and a net margin of 12.75%. On average, research analysts expect that Generac Holdings Inc. will post 6.32 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Aaron Jagdfeld sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $329.85, for a total value of $1,649,250.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CMO Russell S. Minick sold 6,382 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $352.34, for a total value of $2,248,633.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 7,768 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,736,977.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 39,480 shares of company stock valued at $13,322,515. Corporate insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

Generac Profile

Generac Holdings Inc designs, manufactures, and sells power generation equipment, energy storage systems, and other power products for the residential, and light commercial and industrial markets worldwide. The company offers engines, alternators, transfer switches, and other components fueled by natural gas, liquid propane, gasoline, diesel, and bi-fuel; and batteries and inverters.

Read More: What is the definition of arbitrage?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GNRC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC).

Receive News & Ratings for Generac Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Generac and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.