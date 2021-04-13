B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG Invests $252,000 in Lear Co. (NYSE:LEA)

B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG bought a new position in shares of Lear Co. (NYSE:LEA) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 1,478 shares of the auto parts company’s stock, valued at approximately $252,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of LEA. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its holdings in Lear by 8.5% in the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,084 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $172,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the period. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina lifted its holdings in Lear by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 22,974 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $3,654,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in Lear by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 13,700 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $2,179,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Pettee Investors Inc. lifted its holdings in Lear by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Pettee Investors Inc. now owns 6,700 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,066,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Greenleaf Trust lifted its holdings in Lear by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 2,992 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $476,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.77% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:LEA opened at $180.25 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $10.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 102.41, a PEG ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 1.06. Lear Co. has a 1 year low of $80.15 and a 1 year high of $196.26. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $177.80 and its 200-day moving average price is $154.13.

Lear (NYSE:LEA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The auto parts company reported $3.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.47 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $5.24 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.02 billion. Lear had a return on equity of 6.17% and a net margin of 0.50%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.64 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Lear Co. will post 5.12 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 4th were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 3rd. Lear’s payout ratio is currently 7.15%.

In other Lear news, CEO Raymond E. Scott sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.22, for a total value of $1,852,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 34,395 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,370,641.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Thomas A. Didonato sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $184.14, for a total value of $3,682,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 16,214 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,985,645.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.36% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts have commented on LEA shares. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Lear from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 8th. Wolfe Research reissued a “peer perform” rating on shares of Lear in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Lear from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $166.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Argus raised Lear from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Lear from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $167.06.

Lear Corporation designs, develops, engineers, manufactures, assembles, and supplies automotive seating, and electrical distribution systems and related components for automotive original equipment manufacturers in North America, Europe, Africa, Asia, and South America. Its Seating segment offers seat systems, seat subsystems, key seat components, seat trim covers, seat mechanisms, seat foams, and headrests, as well as surface materials, such as leather and fabric for automobiles and light trucks, compact cars, pick-up trucks, and sport utility vehicles.

