B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG Buys New Stake in Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. (NYSE:J)

B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG bought a new stake in shares of Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. (NYSE:J) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 1,347 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $145,000.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Otter Creek Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Jacobs Engineering Group by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Otter Creek Advisors LLC now owns 31,325 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,412,000 after buying an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Jacobs Engineering Group by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,920 shares of the company’s stock valued at $318,000 after buying an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC increased its holdings in Jacobs Engineering Group by 13.3% in the fourth quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 935 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. increased its holdings in Jacobs Engineering Group by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 6,819 shares of the company’s stock valued at $743,000 after buying an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LVW Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Jacobs Engineering Group by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. LVW Advisors LLC now owns 5,465 shares of the company’s stock valued at $595,000 after buying an additional 146 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.97% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Benchmark boosted their price objective on Jacobs Engineering Group from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Robert W. Baird lowered Jacobs Engineering Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $118.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Jacobs Engineering Group from $131.00 to $134.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on Jacobs Engineering Group from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Jacobs Engineering Group currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $116.38.

Shares of NYSE J opened at $134.43 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $123.80 and a 200-day simple moving average of $109.48. The company has a market cap of $17.49 billion, a PE ratio of 36.23, a P/E/G ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.90. Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. has a 12-month low of $69.17 and a 12-month high of $136.19.

Jacobs Engineering Group (NYSE:J) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 8th. The company reported $1.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $3.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.40 billion. Jacobs Engineering Group had a return on equity of 12.43% and a net margin of 3.63%. The business’s revenue was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.20 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. will post 5.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 26th were given a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 25th. This is an increase from Jacobs Engineering Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.62%. Jacobs Engineering Group’s payout ratio is currently 15.33%.

In other Jacobs Engineering Group news, SVP Michael R. Tyler sold 4,125 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.11, for a total value of $503,703.75. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 26,879 shares in the company, valued at $3,282,194.69. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

About Jacobs Engineering Group

Jacobs Engineering Group Inc provides consulting, technical, scientific, and project delivery services for the government and private sectors in the United States, Europe, Canada, India, rest of Asia, Australia, New Zealand, South America, Mexico, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in two segments, Critical Mission Solutions and People & Places Solutions.

