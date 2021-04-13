Axos Financial (NYSE:AX) Price Target Increased to $52.00 by Analysts at B. Riley

Axos Financial (NYSE:AX) had its price objective boosted by B. Riley from $48.00 to $52.00 in a research report released on Friday, The Fly reports. B. Riley currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on AX. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Axos Financial from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. DA Davidson increased their target price on shares of Axos Financial from $42.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Axos Financial from $32.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a strong-buy rating in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott reaffirmed a neutral rating and issued a $54.00 price target (up previously from $48.00) on shares of Axos Financial in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Axos Financial currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $42.86.

AX stock opened at $48.11 on Friday. Axos Financial has a 52 week low of $15.90 and a 52 week high of $54.36. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $48.53 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $38.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.99 and a beta of 1.82.

Axos Financial (NYSE:AX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 27th. The company reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.08. Axos Financial had a net margin of 26.29% and a return on equity of 16.89%. The business had revenue of $162.81 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $142.35 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.69 earnings per share. Axos Financial’s quarterly revenue was up 25.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Axos Financial will post 3.19 EPS for the current year.

In other Axos Financial news, Director Mosich Nick sold 3,196 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.51, for a total transaction of $151,841.96. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 67,774 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,219,942.74. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders sold a total of 13,070 shares of company stock worth $590,429 in the last ninety days. 7.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new position in Axos Financial during the 4th quarter worth about $1,515,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in Axos Financial by 9.8% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 406,632 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,261,000 after acquiring an additional 36,320 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV bought a new position in Axos Financial during the 4th quarter worth about $48,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its holdings in shares of Axos Financial by 12.6% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 72,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,898,000 after buying an additional 8,093 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Orion Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Axos Financial in the 4th quarter valued at about $499,000. Institutional investors own 75.15% of the company’s stock.

Axos Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides consumer and business banking products in the United States. The company offers deposits products, including consumer and business checking, demand, savings, time deposit, and money market accounts. It also provides single family and multifamily mortgage secured lending products; commercial real estate secured loans; automobile and RV secured loans; factoring loans; commercial and industrial loans and leases; and other loans, such as unsecured consumer loans, and other small balance business and consumer loans.

