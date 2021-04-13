Avnet (NASDAQ:AVT) Reaches New 12-Month High at $43.70

Avnet, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVT) shares reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $43.70 and last traded at $43.49, with a volume of 1295 shares. The stock had previously closed at $43.33.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on AVT. Loop Capital raised their price target on shares of Avnet from $32.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of Avnet from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, December 14th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Avnet from $35.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Avnet presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $34.33.

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $40.18 and its 200-day moving average price is $35.67. The company has a current ratio of 2.39, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The company has a market capitalization of $4.33 billion, a P/E ratio of -47.86, a P/E/G ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.50.

Avnet (NASDAQ:AVT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 26th. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $4.67 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.26 billion. Avnet had a negative net margin of 0.52% and a positive return on equity of 3.40%. Avnet’s quarterly revenue was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.40 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Avnet, Inc. will post 1.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 24th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 10th were issued a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 9th. Avnet’s dividend payout ratio is currently 54.55%.

In related news, Director William H. Schumann sold 4,535 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.23, for a total transaction of $173,373.05. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 1.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Inspire Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Avnet during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC lifted its position in Avnet by 254.5% during the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 3,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,000 after purchasing an additional 2,441 shares during the period. CI Investments Inc. lifted its position in Avnet by 488.0% during the 4th quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 3,969 shares of the company’s stock valued at $139,000 after purchasing an additional 3,294 shares during the period. Greenleaf Trust acquired a new position in Avnet during the 4th quarter valued at about $208,000. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its position in Avnet by 8.7% during the 3rd quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 8,152 shares of the company’s stock valued at $211,000 after purchasing an additional 652 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.79% of the company’s stock.

Avnet Company Profile (NASDAQ:AVT)

Avnet, Inc, a technology solutions company, markets, sells, and distributes electronic components. The company operates through two segments, Electronic Components and Farnell. The Electronic Components segment markets, sells, and distributes semiconductors; interconnect, passive, and electromechanical devices; and other integrated components from electronic component manufacturers.

