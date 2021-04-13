Audius 1-Day Trading Volume Reaches $82.28 Million (AUDIO)

Audius (CURRENCY:AUDIO) traded down 6.4% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on April 13th. Audius has a total market cap of $314.41 million and approximately $82.28 million worth of Audius was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Audius coin can now be purchased for approximately $2.62 or 0.00004162 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last seven days, Audius has traded 8.4% higher against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $35.16 or 0.00055854 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $12.32 or 0.00019567 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000353 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001589 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $53.94 or 0.00085676 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $402.18 or 0.00638798 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 7.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.73 or 0.00039287 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $20.44 or 0.00032467 BTC.

About Audius

Audius (AUDIO) is a coin. It was first traded on October 22nd, 2020. Audius’ total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 120,000,000 coins. The official website for Audius is audius.co . Audius’ official message board is audiusproject.medium.com . Audius’ official Twitter account is @AudiusProject and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Audius is https://reddit.com/r/audius

According to CryptoCompare, “Audius is creating a decentralized & open-source streaming platform controlled by artists, fans, & developers. It provides users with the tools to gather their fans base, share work in progress and then publish their completed tracks for all the world to hear. “

Audius Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Audius directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Audius should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Audius using one of the exchanges listed above.

