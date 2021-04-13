Atresmedia Corporación de Medios de Comunicación (OTCMKTS:ATVDY) Trading Up 4%

Atresmedia Corporación de Medios de Comunicación, S.A. (OTCMKTS:ATVDY)’s stock price was up 4% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $4.21 and last traded at $4.20. Approximately 520 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 81% from the average daily volume of 2,797 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.04.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on ATVDY shares. Barclays reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Atresmedia Corporación de Medios de Comunicación in a research report on Friday, February 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Atresmedia Corporación de Medios de Comunicación in a report on Friday, February 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold”.

The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.56.

Atresmedia CorporaciÃ³n de Medios de ComunicaciÃ³n, SA, an audiovisual company, engages in the television, digital and multimedia development, advertising, cinema, radio, Internet, and events organization businesses in Spain and internationally. The company is involved in the production, distribution, dissemination, and marketing of audiovisual content; and management of music rights and copyrights, as well as provision of IT services.

