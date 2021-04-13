Atmos Energy (NYSE:ATO) Given “Neutral” Rating at Seaport Global Securities

Atmos Energy (NYSE:ATO)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating restated by equities researchers at Seaport Global Securities in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on ATO. Bank of America restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Atmos Energy in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Mizuho upgraded Atmos Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $99.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Atmos Energy from $106.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Atmos Energy from $108.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Atmos Energy has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $105.25.

Shares of NYSE ATO traded up $0.26 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $99.62. 9,918 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,011,062. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.28, a PEG ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.30. The company has a current ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $93.45 and a 200 day simple moving average of $93.99. Atmos Energy has a twelve month low of $84.59 and a twelve month high of $111.34.

Atmos Energy (NYSE:ATO) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The utilities provider reported $1.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.58 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $914.48 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $985.11 million. Atmos Energy had a return on equity of 9.04% and a net margin of 21.32%. Atmos Energy’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.47 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Atmos Energy will post 5.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ATO. Truist Financial Corp grew its stake in Atmos Energy by 4.8% in the third quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 17,525 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,675,000 after acquiring an additional 806 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its stake in Atmos Energy by 13.6% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 138,778 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $13,267,000 after acquiring an additional 16,640 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Atmos Energy in the third quarter valued at approximately $927,000. Jane Street Group LLC grew its stake in Atmos Energy by 12.3% in the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 16,070 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,536,000 after acquiring an additional 1,757 shares during the period. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System grew its stake in Atmos Energy by 1.9% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 251,792 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $24,069,000 after acquiring an additional 4,777 shares during the period. 86.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Atmos Energy

Atmos Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the regulated natural gas distribution, and pipeline and storage businesses in the United States. It operates in two segments, Distribution, and Pipeline and Storage. The Distribution segment is involved in the regulated natural gas distribution and related sales operations in eight states.

