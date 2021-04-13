Atlassian (NASDAQ:TEAM) Trading 4.5% Higher

Atlassian Co. Plc (NASDAQ:TEAM)’s share price traded up 4.5% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $241.03 and last traded at $241.03. 13,927 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 1,462,202 shares. The stock had previously closed at $230.66.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on TEAM shares. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Atlassian from $270.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Atlassian from $250.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. DA Davidson boosted their target price on shares of Atlassian from $235.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Atlassian in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Finally, Macquarie assumed coverage on shares of Atlassian in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $235.94.

The firm’s 50 day moving average is $226.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $221.34. The stock has a market cap of $31.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -131.11, a P/E/G ratio of 155.95 and a beta of 0.99.

Atlassian (NASDAQ:TEAM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The technology company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $501.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $473.87 million. Atlassian had a positive return on equity of 2.57% and a negative net margin of 25.82%. The firm’s revenue was up 22.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.37 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Atlassian Co. Plc will post 0.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its stake in Atlassian by 231.9% in the fourth quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,778,843 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $416,018,000 after buying an additional 1,242,947 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Atlassian during the 4th quarter valued at about $237,650,000. D1 Capital Partners L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Atlassian during the 4th quarter valued at about $123,951,000. Tybourne Capital Management HK Ltd. boosted its position in Atlassian by 86.6% in the first quarter. Tybourne Capital Management HK Ltd. now owns 850,680 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $179,289,000 after buying an additional 394,732 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Atlassian by 11.6% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,703,102 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $866,045,000 after buying an additional 384,661 shares in the last quarter. 91.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Atlassian Corporation Plc, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, licenses, and maintains various software products worldwide. It provides project tracking, content creation and sharing, and service management products. The company's products include JIRA, a workflow management system that enables teams to plan, organize, track, and manage their work and projects; Confluence, a content collaboration platform that is used to create, share, organize, and discuss projects; and Trello, a collaboration and organization product, which captures and adds structure to fluid fast-forming work for teams.

