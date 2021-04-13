Atlantic Capital Bancshares (NASDAQ:ACBI) Price Target Raised to $27.00 at Raymond James

Atlantic Capital Bancshares (NASDAQ:ACBI) had its target price lifted by equities research analysts at Raymond James from $20.00 to $27.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the bank’s stock. Raymond James’ target price would indicate a potential upside of 10.66% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on ACBI. Truist boosted their target price on Atlantic Capital Bancshares from $24.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Monday, March 8th. G.Research cut Atlantic Capital Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised Atlantic Capital Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 29th. Finally, Gabelli reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Atlantic Capital Bancshares in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $21.25.

NASDAQ ACBI traded down $0.03 on Tuesday, reaching $24.40. The company had a trading volume of 1,414 shares, compared to its average volume of 86,603. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $23.45 and its 200-day moving average is $17.57. The stock has a market cap of $497.10 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.59, a PEG ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. Atlantic Capital Bancshares has a 52 week low of $9.18 and a 52 week high of $25.83.

Atlantic Capital Bancshares (NASDAQ:ACBI) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 20th. The bank reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.09. Atlantic Capital Bancshares had a return on equity of 5.91% and a net margin of 17.73%. The firm had revenue of $25.66 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.33 million. As a group, analysts forecast that Atlantic Capital Bancshares will post 0.96 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Atlantic Capital Bancshares by 33.3% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,000 shares of the bank’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in Atlantic Capital Bancshares by 231.0% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,031 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 2,813 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in Atlantic Capital Bancshares during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $80,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Atlantic Capital Bancshares during the first quarter valued at approximately $130,000. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new position in Atlantic Capital Bancshares during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $182,000. 84.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Atlantic Capital Bancshares Company Profile

Atlantic Capital Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Atlantic Capital Bank, N.A. that provides banking products and services. The company offers non-interest and interest bearing demand, savings and money market, time, and brokered deposits. It also provides working capital and equipment loans, loans supported by owner-occupied real estate, revolving lines of credit, term loans, and letters of credit; secured installment and term loans, and home equity lines of credit; and commercial real estate loans, including secured construction loans, secured mini-permanent loans, and secured or unsecured lines of credit, as well as small business administration and franchise finance loans.

